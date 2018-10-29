Crikey readers respond to seats vulnerable to independent revolt in next year's federal election.

Independent candidate for Wentworth Kerryn Phelps. Image credit: Dean Lewins/AAP

Crikey readers had plenty of time over the weekend to interrogate the finer details of last week's stories. Firstly, Senator David Leyonhjelm dropped in to argue a fair point in response to Ben Pobjie's attempt to understand his "it's ok to be white" defence speech. Meanwhile, readers responded in force to the question of which seats they think may go the way of Wentworth in the next election.

On David Leyonhjelm's "it's ok to be white" defence