Tourists bulk-buying baby milk powder is just a small part of the new demand for Australian manufacturing in China.

Get your hands off our image. That’s the message Australia is broadcasting to the world with a highly publicised crackdown on an ugg boot wholesaler.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has hit apparel company Ozwear with a $25,000 fine for claiming on its website it was “100% Aussie owned” and that its “Classic Ugg” range was manufactured with “the best materials available in Australia”.