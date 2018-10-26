Elite sports and Australia's Olympic committee are demanding more money so we can win more medals, claiming it will make us healthier. But there is no link between Olympic success and health — if anything, quite the opposite.

Image credit: Aris Chattasa/Unsplash

The sports parasites are at it again.

Not content with receiving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, Australia's low-participation elite sports are demanding tens of millions of dollars more in funding. Matt Carroll of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) this week went to Canberra to demand more money for Olympic sports, warning that otherwise “this once great sporting nation, so proud of its diversity, punching above its weight, will be confined to a few sports played by only a few and the rest will be faded pictures of past heroes. The only gold medals won will be the races to the most obese nation and social mediocrity."