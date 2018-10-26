The sports parasites are at it again.
Not content with receiving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, Australia's low-participation elite sports are demanding tens of millions of dollars more in funding. Matt Carroll of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) this week went to Canberra to demand more money for Olympic sports, warning that otherwise “this once great sporting nation, so proud of its diversity, punching above its weight, will be confined to a few sports played by only a few and the rest will be faded pictures of past heroes. The only gold medals won will be the races to the most obese nation and social mediocrity."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.