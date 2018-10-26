Since details of the Khashoggi's disappearance and death have emerged, media has been frantically backtracking on their effusive praise for the Saudi prince.

What a difference six months can make. In April of this year, it seemed neither media nor politicians could get enough of the then-golden child of Middle East geopolitics, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, "MBS" for short, during his tour of the US. As I wrote for Crikey at the time: