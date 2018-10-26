It can't be much of a strong night when Ten is winning the demos.

If it wasn’t for The Bachelorette (764,000 nationally) and Googlebox Australia (1.02 million nationally and the top non-news program) free-to-air TV in Australia last night would have been a snoozefest. Nine and Seven went through the motions, Ten had the only programs with a bit of life and zest. In fact, Seven depended on yet another repeat of a Die Hard movie on 7mate to drag its overall performance in the demos up to around that of Ten.

As it was, Ten’s main channel easily won the demos. Die Hard’s 350,000 people lifted Seven to a win in total people, but Nine topped the night and Ten and Seven’s main channels were tied for second.