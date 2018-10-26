If you assume Treasury has done some thinking about how Australia will be affected by climate change, you'd be wrong, as we learnt this week at estimates.

Phil Gaetjens, the Liberal staffer appointed head of Treasury, has undoubtedly had a busy couple of months getting his feet under the desk since replacing John Fraser. Too busy, as he acknowledged at Senate estimates on Wednesday, to read the recent IPCC climate report, which sounded an urgent alarm about the need to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees in order to reduce the risk of major economic, environmental and population impacts.

"I have had, in the two and a bit months I have been there, lots of things to look at, and unfortunately that’s one I haven’t got to," Gaetjens told Greens Senator Larissa Waters. That's understandable, but one would assume Treasury had examined the report and perhaps even done some thinking about the economic impacts of climate change, given the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef and the drought claimed to be gripping east-coast agriculture. "What is the differing economic impact on Australia of a 1.5C in global temperatures versus a two degree rise in global temperatures?" Waters asked, drawing on one of the key issues in the IPCC report.