MORRISON’S NEW DROUGHT FUND

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today announce a $3.9 billion drought relief fund targeted at subsidising key water infrastructure and drought resilience projects.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Drought Future Fund will provide grants totalling up to $100 million a year from 2020, by drawing on investment earned from the initial injection, the pool of which will eventually grow to $5 billion within a decade. The fund will be managed by the Future Fund board, which is led by former treasurer Peter Costello, and in Morrison’s words will be aimed at “putting money aside for non-rainy days”.

In slightly antithetical news, The Australian ($) reports that the Prime Minister was originally against ­dumping Tony Abbott’s plan to raise the pension age to 70, with Morrison’s recent announcement of the decision down to work undertaken by Malcolm Turnbull.

GREENS BACK CORRUPTION BODY

Greens senator Larissa Waters has announced plans to test the Coalition’s minority government with a motion for a federal anti-corruption commission.

While a federal ICAC had previously been rejected by Attorney-General Christian Porter, the ABC reports that Waters expects the senate motion would pass the house of representatives with support from Labor and, with Kerryn Phelps expected to take Wentworth, an expected six crossbench MPs.

Phelps yesterday announced her support for a federal ICAC along with an initial priority of moving children from Nauru, joining Liberal MP Julia Banks, former Home Affairs official Shaun Hanns, and hundreds of teachers in a packed day of public calls for evacuation.

DE NIRO LATEST TARGET

Actor Robert De Niro and former vice-president Joe Biden have become the latest recipients of suspicious packages, in a week filled with pipe bomb discoveries across the US.

The ABC reports that a ninth package, similar to ones sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and liberal donor George Soros, was removed from a Manhattan complex housing a restaurant and offices owned by De Niro, who notably received a standing ovation for his “Fuck Trump” speech at the Tony awards. Trump has strongly criticised the media in his response to the confirmed pipe bombs, which have been sent two weeks out from the US mid-terms.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

99% of what Senator Anning has been saying is solid gold. However, there is 1% of what he is saying that is totally unacceptable. Bob Katter

The leader of Katter’s Australia Party kicks Senator Fraser “Final Solution” Anning out of the party with a rounding error of roughly 99%.

