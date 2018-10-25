Liberal MP Craig Kelly was close to losing his preselection, but it looks like the PM himself has intervened to save the Liberal Party's incredible gaffe machine.

Liberal backbencher, unpaid Sky News intern and Tony Abbott action figure left in the sun too long Craig Kelly has engaged in a preselection battle for the seat of Hughes, which he's held since 2010.

He was, according reports more or less certain to lose to the more moderate Kent Johns until Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in his infinite wisdom, intervened to save him.