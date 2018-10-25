Many of the Australian far-right would have you believe that billionaire George Soros, one of several liberal figures targeted in an apparent bomb plot in the US, controls Australia's left-wing agenda.

George Soros Image credit: Wikimedia/Niccolò Caranti

Last night, a series of packages containing explosives were mailed to the addresses of prominent symbols of liberal America, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the headquarters of CNN. But they weren't the first to be targeted in his way. Earlier this week, a similar package was found in the mailbox of financier and philanthropist George Soros.

The bomb appears to be the latest manifestation of the deep hatred directed at Soros from many on the right, who see him as a kind of liberal bogeyman; a shadowy figure accused of secretly backing everything from the recent caravan of Honduran immigrants bound for the United States to the Parkland school shooting in February.