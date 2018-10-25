Halloween is a time when we can all come together and be shockingly inappropriate.

Image credit: George Menidrey/Unsplash

In early October 1974, my father held very strong objections to observing Halloween. I can’t remember what he said when I asked if I might have a Halloween party, but it was something about US cultural imperialism. By late October 1974, I’d worn him down to the point that he’d agreed to dress in the drag of a witch and speak in a high voice to six-year-old girls for some hours. Still, he maintained for years that Australian children should not succumb to this commercial US enchantment.

He was cranky enough about the whole thing to prompt my earliest act of research. I asked the school librarian to help me find the Halloween entry in the World Book Encyclopedia, which suggested its origins to precede those of the Hallmark company. Being old enough to look up a fact for the sake of an argument, I was also too old to dress up as a ghost. But I did tell my father in any case, who said that he knew this, but that it was hardly the point.