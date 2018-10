By next week, we'll know whether Victoria's planning laws exist for the benefit of its citizens — or, indeed, at all.

Site of the demolished Corkman Pub. Image credit: Tracey Nearmy/AAP

Next week will mark an important moment in the political life of Victoria: on October 31, the citizens of this proud state will find out whether they have a planning system or not.

For October 31 is the date that a two-year ban on development of the Corkman Pub site, on the fringe of Melbourne's CBD, will expire.