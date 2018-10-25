Just one of those nights where there was something for everyone. Even those who like Shane Warne grabbed their remotes and watched 7.30 for part two of Leigh Sales' chat with him -- 922,000 nationally, on top of 849,000 on Tuesday. So far this has been the best week for the program for quite a while.
After her recent dark period, Sales has bounced back to her best. Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell an hour later (890,000 nationally) had my favourite segment of the year -- Slave Leaping Fish of The Amazon. A must watch.
