It's a peculiar world in which policy flake Barnaby Joyce speaks more sense on a progressive idea than a Labor Party siding with business, but there it is. Labor is talking of joining business lobby groups like the BCA and ACCI in opposing the government's planned forced divestment power in the energy sector, while Barnaby Joyce thinks it's such a good idea it should be extended across the whole economy.
Difficult as it is for me to type, but... Barnaby is right. Although for reasons that might alarm both him and Scott Morrison.
