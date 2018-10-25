In Australia in recent years, there has been a trend toward cross-media investigations, and away from single-newsroom investigations.

Investigative journalist Kate McClymont. Image credit: Dean Lewis/AAP

Australia's journalism awards -- like others around the world -- have traditionally been a competition between outlets. Newspapers still boast about how many Walkley Awards their journalists have won or are nominated for, but increasingly those winners and finalists include collaborations between competing outlets. This year's finalists, announced last week, include three collaborations between different news outlets.

In 2014, a collaboration between the ABC and Fairfax won the Gold Walkley, which newly appointed La Trobe University associate professor Dr Andrea Carson says was a turning point towards cross-media investigations, and away from single-newsroom investigations in Australia.