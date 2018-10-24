Good morning, early birds! Scott Morrison is considering a new loan scheme for "clean" coal plants, Turkey continues to dismiss Saudi Arabia's Jamal Khashoggi story, and NSW Labor signals abortion decriminalisation. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

PM HINTS AT COAL SUBSIDIES

Scott Morrison is seeking advice on using taxpayer funds to provide discounted loans for new “firming” power generation, including new and existing coal-fired energy plants, under a new energy package.

Following yesterday’s announcements of a “default market offer” to force down prices, The Australian ($) reports the Coalition has opened consultations on a new “design program” for baseload generation that could go further than Australian Competition & Consumer Commission recommendations and fund the extension of existing coal and gas plants.

The government will also give energy companies until January 1 to reduce prices or face new regulations and even a potential royal commission. As RenewEconomy notes, the baseload consultation processes has been fast-tracked and the government will announce tenders for projects in March 2019.

TURKEY REBUFFS SAUDI STORY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has rejected claims that exiled Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and has called for an independent investigation into the “savage murder”.

The Guardian reports that Erdoğan, speaking at the Turkish parliament, said he was not satisfied by the Saudi Arabian government’s suggestion that Khashoggi’s death was the result of a rogue extradition operation. Instead, he has announced that “intelligence and security institutions have evidence showing the murder was planned” and called for the “highest ranked” responsible officials to be brought to justice.

NSW LABOR SIGNALS DECRIMINALISING ABORTION

New South Wales Opposition Leader Luke Foley has signalled that a future Labor government would decriminilise abortion in the state, after last week’s historic vote in Queensland left NSW the only state left to list abortion as a criminal offence.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Foley would seek advice from the NSW Law Reform Commission on removing illegality around abortion and then give any Labor MPs a conscience vote on the topic. The announcement comes after a bill from former NSW Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi to remove abortion as an offence was defeated last year.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You’re not being helpful, Kevin. Julie Bishop

The former Foreign Affairs Minister speaks for roughly every Australian following a suggestion from Kevin Rudd that the Liberal Party adopt a Rudd-like “Bishop rule” against mutiny ($).

France