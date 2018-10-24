Time and again News Corp runs reports critical of Labor based on the inventions of economic consultants, not actual policy.

Poor Simon Benson really needs to apply a bit more rigour when going through his inbox of anti-Labor drops.

Benson was humiliated earlier this year when he claimed in the Oz that Treasury had modelled Labor's plan to end the dividend imputation rort and found a "$10 billion black hole". Problem was, the "modelling" then-treasurer Scott Morrison's office had dropped to him wasn't of Labor's policy, as then-Treasury head John Fraser subsequently admitted. Moreover, the head of the Parliamentary Budget Office, which had done Labor's sums, hit back at the criticism.