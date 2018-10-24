Poor Simon Benson really needs to apply a bit more rigour when going through his inbox of anti-Labor drops.
Benson was humiliated earlier this year when he claimed in the Oz that Treasury had modelled Labor's plan to end the dividend imputation rort and found a "$10 billion black hole". Problem was, the "modelling" then-treasurer Scott Morrison's office had dropped to him wasn't of Labor's policy, as then-Treasury head John Fraser subsequently admitted. Moreover, the head of the Parliamentary Budget Office, which had done Labor's sums, hit back at the criticism.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.