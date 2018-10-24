What type of evangelical is Scott Morrison? The overnight Christian who sought God for practical reasons? Or is he the true believer, who got the faith young, and sees it as the core organising principle of his world?

Fucking magnets! How do they work? Insane Clown Posse, 2010

A couple of weeks back, in the Scott Morrison honeymoon period, your correspondent argued that our new PM’s religiosity, as an enthusiastic evangelical Christian, was not of the manner of Tony Abbott’s apocalyptic Catholicism, but of the suburban manner in which happy-clappydom is taken up these days: as an insta-value system, a one-stop theo-shop, providing a literal and specific idea of a God, with firm views about everything, and an interest in your career, health of your children, your speech to the regional sales conference, etc.