MISCELLANEOUS

Stereotypes save time redux: Finns don’t like small talk. I think I’ll move to Helsinki while the now accelerating closure of department stores in US (understandable if you’ve been in one in the last five years) leaves behind memories of a different era. The legacy of #metoo in the restaurant trade is women cleaning up the mess made by men. And there’s a police force that investigates murders in US national parks. Why has there not been a CSI: Yosemite yet?

H20

I’ve (vaguely) followed debates about irrigation infrastructure for nearly a decade. One constant has been that the Productivity Commission has long hated the handing of taxpayer money to irrigators and farmers for improving the efficiency of irrigation, arguing that if it’s not commercially viable for them to pay for it themselves, it’s not worth doing. The PC’s most recent report on the Murray-Darling Basin in August found that infrastructure modernisation was a ridiculously expensive way to save water that prevented necessary structural adjustment. Well, now some further vindication for the PC: a new study shows that even when irrigation efficiency measures work, they have very limited benefits. Then again, we’ve got it better than most: a new European Commission report identifies five likely areas for water-related conflict.