After years of stalling from the government, the New Zealand solution to the asylum seeker crises on Manus and Nauru is getting closer to a reality. But will Parliament accept the lifetime bans that come with it?

After a nightmare few months of medical alarms on Nauru, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has signalled a willingness to accept New Zealand’s outstanding resettlement offer in exchange for the Senate passing a lifetime ban on people seeking asylum by boat.

The tentative offer, largely brought about by what Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone calls "a humanitarian emergency requiring urgent intervention" on Nauru, stalled yesterday when the Coalition rejected a Labor compromise to apply the ban only to refugees sent to New Zealand.