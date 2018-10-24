After years of silence, the 26th Prime Minister of Australia is finally on the record about his time in government, in this second volume of his autobiography. Crikey has secured an exclusive extract from the chapter entitled "Climate change and me".
Of course, the abandonment of the Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme was one part of my first prime ministership that disappointed a lot of people. I take full responsibility for that decision, which is particularly generous of me seeing as it wasn’t my fault.
