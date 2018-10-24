TV doctors were on call across multiple channels last night, but some fared better than others.

With The Block resting before its finale on Sunday, viewing was dominated by medical professionals. Seven’s two programs had contrasting fortunes but it was the network’s night as its diminished The Good Doctor held on with 945,000 nationally. Unfortunately, all but 432,000 of that audience disappeared when The Resident (a briefly lauded "hot" US medical drama) started. But a solid efforts from Seven’s 6pm News (1.43 million nationally) and then Seven News with Today Tonight (1.41 million) saw the network win total people, the main channels and a couple of the demos.

Ambulance Australia did well for Ten as the highest rating non-news show of the night with 987,000. But Ten viewers can spot a flop (that’s how they nailed Blind Date the night before), so when the ambulances had been parked for the night and FBI started, 477,000 viewers fled, leaving its audience to slump to 512,000. Nine depended on a mix of two episodes of Young Sheldon (866,000 and 799,000 respectively) and two episodes of The Big Bang Theory (848,000 and 730,000 respectively).