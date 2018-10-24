There is doubtless an interesting book in Gillian Triggs' life before she became the head of the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) -- her first 65 years on the planet, living in various countries, juggling her burgeoning law career with four children, one of whom was profoundly disabled and died.
There is definitely a very interesting book in her personal, day-to-day experiences during her five years as head of the AHRC -- a role she spent being harried and vilified by the government and large sections of the media, and an experience that, in her own words, "radicalised" the conservative lawyer.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.