Gillian Triggs' new book Speaking Up aspires more to be reference text than a memoir, which is a shame.

There is doubtless an interesting book in Gillian Triggs' life before she became the head of the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) -- her first 65 years on the planet, living in various countries, juggling her burgeoning law career with four children, one of whom was profoundly disabled and died.

There is definitely a very interesting book in her personal, day-to-day experiences during her five years as head of the AHRC -- a role she spent being harried and vilified by the government and large sections of the media, and an experience that, in her own words, "radicalised" the conservative lawyer.