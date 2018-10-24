The Morrison government's new coal-loving energy policy is an incoherent mass of dramatic interventionism that denies the basics of economics and science.

Yesterday's energy policy announced by Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor -- the latter presumably flown in from the undisclosed location he is normally hidden in -- is what happens when a government gripped by wide-eyed political panic confronts the collapse of neoliberalism and rampant climate denialism.

It's a package that would have been literally unthinkable five years ago, or even before the 2016 election. It not merely reverses course on two shibboleths of neoliberal thinking -- deregulation and privatisation -- it does so at high speed, and with a near-complete disregard for consequences.