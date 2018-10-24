Crikey asks Channel Seven why they asked people on Facebook if they thought "anti-white racism" was on the rise.

Seven is cementing itself as Australia's most racist television network, this time by providing talking points for One Nation's Pauline Hanson with a Facebook poll. Shortly after the Australian Senate only narrowly voted down Hanson's motion denouncing "anti-white racism", Seven News Sydney's Facebook account posted a poll calling for opinions on whether such a thing was "on the rise".