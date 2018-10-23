The online world is a lived experience for Aboriginal people, and it has real world impacts.

Indigenous people in Australia and around the world have always been early adopters of new technologies. This is particularly true of Indigenous people’s use of social media. We have used various platforms to reconnect with either long lost or stolen family, to explore our own identities and to connect with each other as we always have.

Dr Bronwyn Carlson, professor of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University, has been undertaking some of the first research into Indigenous use of social media.