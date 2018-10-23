No need to bother with the business case when it comes to Nationals-administered grants programs, it seems.

It's a basic political rule that whenever the Nationals are allowed near a grants program, a strong odour of pork will pervade proceedings, and the familiar aroma surrounds the "Regional Growth Fund", a $272 million program overseen by Nationals leader Michael McCormack that "will provide grants of $10 million or more for major projects that support long-term economic growth and create jobs in regional areas".

On Sunday, McCormack announced a number of projects that would receive funding. Well, more accurately, he announced that "the Government has selected 16 projects to progress to the next stage" "with applicants asked to submit full business cases for approval".