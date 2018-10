A new book and a weekend spread in The Age remind us that Kevin Rudd craves attention, but has nothing to say beyond attacking his former colleagues, because he never stood for anything.

Kevin Rudd once had it all. He was a popular prime minister, leading a government that had been the most successful in the world at handling the financial crisis and resulting global recession. His opponents were in disarray. He was respected internationally, taken seriously in global capitals.

Then he blew it.