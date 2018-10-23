Ten sells production rights for Have You Been Paying Attention to CBS.

Another weak night for Ten, although it got some welcome news from owners CBS. CBS’ production arm, CBS Studios International, has bought the rights to Ten's Have You Been Paying Attention internationally. A few years ago, Working Dog, the producers of Have You Been Paying Attention, sold the international rights to another comedy show, Thank God You’re Here, which saw local versions produced in China, Ireland and several other countries.

Have You Been Paying Attention was doing well last night with 1.03 million national viewers and the top program in its timeslot. It made up for the train wreck that is Blind Date -- 509,000 nationally, down from 646,000 on debut a week ago. The turn on from Blind Date to Paying Attention was 525,000 viewers, or more than the audience for Blind Date. The Block averaged 1.34 million for Nine nationally but couldn’t crack the million mark in the metros (945,000).