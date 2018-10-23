In his opening statement to a room packed with media, Rush's barrister made clear he would be seeking large damages.

The Federal Court took a theatrical turn on Monday as Geoffrey Rush's much-anticipated defamation case against the Daily Telegraph's publisher Nationwide News opened in Sydney.

To a nearly-full courtroom on the court's 18th floor, Rush's barrister, Bruce McClintock SC, talked through the "lies" he said the Daily Telegraph had knowingly published in its now-infamous "King Leer" front page story and follow-ups.