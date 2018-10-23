The Racing NSW projections on the Opera House sails earlier this month incited a surge of outrage among Sydneysiders. But the controversial decision, which enjoyed bipartisan political support, may not have even been legal.
The Opera House is world heritage listed. This means that under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act, any action that has a significant impact on its outstanding universal value is an offence punishable by up to seven years in prison, unless the action is referred to and approved to the relevant minister by the Department of Energy and Environment.
