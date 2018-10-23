Crikey readers consider Australia's stance on Saudi Arabia and the Liberals' continued Wentworth byelection fallout.

As the Liberals scratch their heads over how they could lose the blue-ribbon Wentworth, we're surprised to learn that there are actually other stories going on in the world. Crikey readers asked how we can expect to take a stance on Saudi Arabia while we kowtow to the US. Elsewhere, readers indulged our byelection obsession, responding to how Scott Morrison handled, or mishandled, the Wentworth crash.

On Australia's delayed response to the Khashoggi killing