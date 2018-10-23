As the Liberals scratch their heads over how they could lose the blue-ribbon Wentworth, we're surprised to learn that there are actually other stories going on in the world. Crikey readers asked how we can expect to take a stance on Saudi Arabia while we kowtow to the US. Elsewhere, readers indulged our byelection obsession, responding to how Scott Morrison handled, or mishandled, the Wentworth crash.
Can we really expect Australia to defy the US on Saudi Arabia?
Crikey readers consider Australia's stance on Saudi Arabia and the Liberals' continued Wentworth byelection fallout.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.