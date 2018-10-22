Good morning, early birds! Independent Kerryn Phelps has extended her lead over Liberal Dave Sharma's late surge in the weekend's Wentworth byelection, Julia Gillard calls for the government to apologise like it means it, and tourists won't stop ruining Uluru. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

WENTWORTH POSTAL BATTLE CONTINUES

Independent candidate for Wentworth Kerryn Phelps has extended her lead over Liberal Dave Sharma, after a commanding swing at Saturday’s Wentworth byelection was upended by a tense day of postal votes and recounts yesterday.

The ABC reports that, while early postal votes yesterday has Sharma fewer than 900 voters behind, recounts at Bondi Beach, Bellevue Hill and Vaucluse put Phelps ahead by more than 1,600, which according to election analyst Antony Green is likely strong enough to “survive the trend of the further postal votes”. While Fairfax’s David Crowe also has Phelps ahead under current forecasts, there are 5602 postal votes the AEC could still receive by November 2, of which 3300 are expected. You are welcome to go mad tracking the AEC count for yourself.