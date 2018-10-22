Crikey readers respond to the state of politics at play at the Wentworth byelection.

As the dust settles on the Wentworth byelection weekend, and despite vote-counting expected to continue, it's fairly clear that the Liberals are going to be busy licking their wounds for the time being. Friday saw a swell predictions, promotions and prophecies from the Crikey crew -- including by Bernard Keane, Margot Saville, William Bowe, and Kishor Napier-Raman -- as Australia squared up for the byelection, and readers were right there with us. Here's what you had to say.

On expectations in Wentworth