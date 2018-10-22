On the road to what now looks sure to be a narrow victory for Kerryn Phelps, the Wentworth byelection came close to presenting Australia with a 2000 US presidential election moment.
The stakes may not have been as high, or the course as convoluted, as when American media outlets called the decisive state of Florida for Al Gore, then called it back again, then called it for George W Bush, then finally retracted that as well, before the matter was ultimately settled in the courts.
