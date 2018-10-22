The right isn't panicking at all about Wentworth, don't worry ...

Look, a record-breaking swing in the axed PM's old seat, costing the government its majority, was always going unleash a torrent of ink akin to the blood surging from the elevator doors in The Shining, and become something of a political pareidolia. So a few weird takes from our political pundits were always going to get through. But this has been particularly true for the hard right of the media -- who had spent three years baying for Turnbull's blood, and, finally having got it, became furious when he quit parliament.

Crikey has identified four main ways those conservatives are using analysis of the byelection result to vent their anger.