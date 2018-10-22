As in Australia, public figures accused of sexual harassment and assault in India are wielding defamation law to silence those who speak out.

The next stage in the media’s global #metoo moment looks set to be played out in an Indian court next week. And, as in Australia, the laws of defamation are being used to power the backlash.

It’s high stakes, with a charge of criminal defamation against Priya Ramani, one of a number of women journalists who have accused one of India’s most high profile journalists and editors, M.J.Akbar, of sexual harassment while he was editor of The Asian Age. Until last Wednesday, Akbar was Minister of State for External Affairs in the Modi government.