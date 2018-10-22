The Saudi regime's admission it killed Jamal Khashoggi embarrassed the Australian government into taking action. But it needs to do much more, and it can use companies who profit from their collaboration with the regime.

After trying to ignore the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi for as long as possible, the Australian government was left with no choice by Saudi Arabia's admission that he had been killed in its Istanbul consulate late last week.

The Saudi's story that Khashoggi had been killed in a "fist fight" (a "fist fight" with a 15-man death squad specially sent to Istanbul, with a bone saw) finally forced the government into withdrawing from the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. Crikey revealed last week Australia's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and an Austrade representative would be participating in the so-called "Davos in the desert", an event designed to burnish the Saudi tyranny's status as an economic power.