The Wentworth byelection proved to be a winner for the ABC on both Saturday and Sunday.

The ABC dominated coverage of the Wentworth byelection on Saturday night and Sunday morning, when Insiders grabbed near record numbers to become a top ten national program. Saturday evening saw 289,000 people watch ABC News' coverage from 6pm to just after 9pm. The channel’s metro share of 4.9% was higher than the SBS main channel (4.5%) and equalled Ten’s record-low main channel share of 4.9%.

On Sunday morning 723,000 people watched Insiders on the ABC and ABC News. It topped the 601,000 who watched the Sunday after the five Super Saturday byelections on July 28, but fell short of the 739,000 who tuned in after Malcolm Turnbull was rolled by the Liberal party in August. Insiders was the seventh most watched program on TV yesterday. Sky News’ coverage was far behind -- 50,000, which was up on the 41,000 for Super Saturday. Sunday morning didn’t attract much support either -- it didn’t make the top 20 Foxtel programs where the cut-off was 45,000.