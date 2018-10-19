Seven takes the night thanks to a strong showing across it's digital channels.

After a weak first three episodes, The Bachelorette improved last night -- viewing rose to 772,000 nationally against 688,000 a week ago and 695,000 on Wednesday night. Gogglebox still attracted more viewers -- 1.02 million, so the turn on to Gogglebox from The Bachette is still more than 30%. Ten won the demos that matter and benefited from offering the only programs that had a bit of life and spark and weren’t just spakfilla TV -- such as Home and Away on Seven (879,000) and Paramedics on Nine (878,000). Seven won total people. But that was only because of solid ratings for the network’s three main digital channels -- the main channel with 16.3% finished a distant second to Nine with 19.5% and Ten on 16.1%.

In the regions, Seven’s 6pm News led with 499,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 487,000, then Home and Away on 335,000, The 5.30pm on part of The Chase Australia with 322,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 304,000.