One of the greatest concerns for the media is the rules around photography in the chamber.

Tasmanian Speaker Sue Hickey. Image credit: Rob Blakers/AAP

New parliamentary media guidelines for Tasmanian journalists will restrict media from "lingering", talking to MPs in Parliament House without invitation, and photographing "unparliamentary behaviour" in the chamber.

The Speaker Sue Hickey and the Sergeant-at-Arms have said they're simply formalising ad-hoc rules that have been emailed out in the past, but journalists and their union, the MEAA, are concerned that the rules will restrict the public's access to information about elected officials. The rules will limit interactions between journalists and MPs in parliament house, and prevent filming anywhere in the building without permission.