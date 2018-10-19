Here's where things currently stand for key candidates Kerryn Phelps, Tim Murray and Dave Sharma.

Liberal candidate for Wentworth Dave Sharma, and Scott Morrison

If the Liberal Party has learned nothing else in recent months -- and you can pretty much write your own punchline at this point -- they are at least showing a newly acquired appreciation of the importance of tamping down expectations ahead of a tough byelection.

It was a very different story before Super Saturday in late July, when expectations reigned of a looming humiliation for Bill Shorten, and every tweak of Anthony Albanese's eyebrow was interpreted as positioning for its aftermath.