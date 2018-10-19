FORMER DEPUTY PMS SLAM #NATSPILL
Howard-era Nationals leaders Tim Fischer and John Anderson have urged Barnaby Joyce and federal MPs to stymie an internal push to replace Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the call to fix the “trust deficit” with voters comes as Nationals MPs count votes for a spill that could occur as early as next Tuesday. Nationals MP Michelle Landry has since maintained that McCormack had the support of the party room, but predicted that Joyce would “at some stage of his career” return to the leadership.
