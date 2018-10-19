As soon as she was removed by the ABC board on September 24, halfway through her five-year term, ousted ABC head Michelle Guthrie hinted she was considering legal action:
While my contract permits the board to terminate my appointment without cause and with immediate effect, I believe there is no justification for the board to trigger that termination clause. I am considering my legal options.
