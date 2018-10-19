Climate change has run up the list of priorities for voters in Wentworth. Will a hail mary appearance by John Howard secure the Libs?

Standing outside a bookshop in Double Bay, with a Stop Adani poster displayed prominently in the window, Dave Sharma and John Howard tried to convince Wentworth voters of the Liberal Party's climate change credentials.

"I think there’s any number of issues that people in Wentworth are discussing with me ... climate change certainly comes up, but I think the government's got a good story to tell here."