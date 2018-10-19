Australia is continuing to support a major conference hosted by the Saudi regime even as our allies boycott it in the wake of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.

Australia's support for a key event designed to legitimise the Saudi Arabian regime is looking increasingly lonely as European countries and even the Trump administration abandon it.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is only the most high-profile withdrawal from the Riyadh "Future Investment Initiative" (FII) conference over the last 48 hours as boycotts snowball in the wake of further evidence of the torture, murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. International Monetary Fund chair Christine Lagarde has withdrawn, as has the UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as part of a broader suspension of diplomatic contact, and Le Maire's Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.