A sixth leadership change in the Coalition since it was elected to office five years ago will be the perfect signal to voters that everything they hate about politics is true.

There are a number of good reasons why Barnaby Joyce should not merely not return to the Deputy Prime Ministership but leave politics -- as, indeed, so many of his colleagues urged him to do a few months ago as his behaviour became increasingly deranged.

There's the fact that Malcolm Turnbull's recovery only really began when Joyce was ousted as Nationals leader and he no longer had influence over the government's policy direction and presentation, providing hard evidence that Joyce was a problem, not a solution, to the Coalition's woes. There's the fact that Joyce left behind a number of major policy problems from his rotten administration of the Agriculture portfolio, including allowing sheep to be boiled alive in their own shit for profit, and corruption and maladministration in the implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.