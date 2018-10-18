Viewers aren't loving the latest season of Ten's Bachelorette, and it's showing.

Did any readers catch The Bachelorette on Ten last night? Didn't think so, as not that many did across the country -- 695,000 tuned in nationally, against the 797,000 for the debut a week ago and 688,000 for the second episode. So it has quickly found its feet (in audience numbers) and nothing else. It was still the top program in 16 to 39s, but the audience numbers are not convincing. Nine won 16 to 49s and 25 to 54s, and was neck and neck with Seven in total people and the main channels.

The ABC finished in front of Ten on the main channels thanks to good figures for Hard Quiz (974,000) and Mad As Hell with 948,000. Manifest on Nine lost altitude -- 949,000 for the debut a week ago, 757,000 last night. That’s a 20% slump. Fasten seat belts, turbulence ahead?