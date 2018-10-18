While the ABC faces four separate inquiries, three of its most senior executive roles will be vacant, with head of regional and local Michael Mason announcing his resignation on Wednesday.
Mason is leaving after 34 years at the broadcaster, but he told staff his decision was made in early August, before the tension between managing director Michelle Guthrie and chair Justin Milne became public, Guthrie was sacked and Milne resigned.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.