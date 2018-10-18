Colleagues have praised departing ABC radio exec Michael Mason, but whoever replaces him is walking into a political maelstrom.

While the ABC faces four separate inquiries, three of its most senior executive roles will be vacant, with head of regional and local Michael Mason announcing his resignation on Wednesday.

Mason is leaving after 34 years at the broadcaster, but he told staff his decision was made in early August, before the tension between managing director Michelle Guthrie and chair Justin Milne became public, Guthrie was sacked and Milne resigned.