Favourites like The Block and The Big Bang Theory did the job for Nine.

Nine’s night as The Block (1.42 million nationally) and a new episode of the last series of The Big Bang Theory (982,000 nationally) did the job in total people, main channels and the demos. The Good Doctor 994,000 for Seven, a huge jump from the fading Take Me Out -- 602,000 nationally -- in the preceding time slot. Ten’s Ambulance Australia had a very sold debut with 874,000.

In the regions Seven’s 6pm News had 509,000, Seven News/Today Tonight 501,000, The Block was fourth with 404,000, Home and Away, 385,000 and The Good Doctor, 359,000.