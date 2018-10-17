Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: crime, police and policy on the streets of the Big Apple, why funerals are a rip-off and Japan runs out of people.

LAUNDRY DAY

The global illicit drug trade is worth, according to a conservative estimate, $500-650 billion a year or just under 1% of global GDP. This is a problem, because it means that every 12 months, the drug industry must find a way to launder around 60% of the equivalent of a vast warehouse of US$100 bills, in competition with other illegal activities like human trafficking. That’s why money laundering is such big business for banks, financial centres like the City of London real estate developers like Donald Trump and border areas as demand for clean money booms.

Then along came cryptocurrencies, which were ideal for money-laundering. Now cryptocurrency advocates (Blockchain! Gamechanger! Sorry… force of habit) are firing back, saying the likes of Bitcoin are nothing compared to what the big banks do. Either way, it’s almost certain that trillions of dollars of drug money – and revenue from other criminal activities – surrounds us every day in our economy, infrastructure and financial system.